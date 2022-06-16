Rise Advisors LLC Takes $174,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 15,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,076. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

