Rise Advisors LLC Takes $448,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,090,223. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

