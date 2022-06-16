Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,097,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 5,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,271. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

