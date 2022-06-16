Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

