ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 5.1%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.14. 41,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 42,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 70,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

