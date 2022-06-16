Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,409.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 4,855,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.