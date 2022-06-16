Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.27.

ROKU stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

