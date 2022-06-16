Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $376.35. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,772. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

