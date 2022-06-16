Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.75.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 3,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

