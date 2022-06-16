Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

