RS Crum Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,788 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Comcast makes up 1.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

