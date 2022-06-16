RS Crum Inc. Buys Shares of 14,905 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

