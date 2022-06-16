RS Crum Inc. Buys Shares of 182,949 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.