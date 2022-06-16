RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.