RS Crum Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

VT stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

