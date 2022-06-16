RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

