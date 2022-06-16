RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.