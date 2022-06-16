RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Unilever comprises 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

