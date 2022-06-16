Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $26.41 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $26.41 or 0.00116443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $357,032.69 and approximately $666.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

