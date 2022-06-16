Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Down 4.6%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.