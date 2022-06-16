Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. 115,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

