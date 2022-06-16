Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
