Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $7.51 on Thursday, hitting $161.04. 150,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

