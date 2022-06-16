Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.35 ($234.74).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €147.06 ($153.19) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 1-year high of €234.50 ($244.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

