SBK Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

