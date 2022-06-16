SBK Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 376,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 265,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

