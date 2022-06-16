SBK Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 12,710 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.4% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.