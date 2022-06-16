SBK Financial Inc. Makes New $891,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.89 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
