SBK Financial Inc. Makes New $891,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.89 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.