SBK Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

