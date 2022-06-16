SBK Financial Inc. Takes $488,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $189.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

