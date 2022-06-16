SBK Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3,091.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,289,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 218,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

