SC US Ttgp LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 854,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.7% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $142,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. 196,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

