Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

