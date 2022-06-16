Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

