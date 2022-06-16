Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

