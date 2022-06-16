Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.84

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 10420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $778.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

