Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 5.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SEA by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE traded down $6.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.62. 54,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

