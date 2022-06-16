Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

