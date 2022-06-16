Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 16,191 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,437,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 3,687,803 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

