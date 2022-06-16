Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

WELL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

