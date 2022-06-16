Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 217,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

