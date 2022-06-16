Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $7.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 133,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

