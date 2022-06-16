Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Tops $210,462.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $210,462.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,545,066,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,451,139,986 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.