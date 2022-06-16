Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 458,381 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 343.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $62,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

