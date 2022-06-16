Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 56,385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

