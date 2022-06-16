Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 71,511 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

