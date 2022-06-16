Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 81,566 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 624.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

