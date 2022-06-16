Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.