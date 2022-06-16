Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 30,683 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 510.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.90 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

