Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,605,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,309,000. American Axle & Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

AXL stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $999.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

